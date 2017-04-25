In the realm of real estate, yard signs have long held a steady place in marketing both homes and services. But how important are they really, and do today’s agents really need them? The answer is a resounding yes, but only with good design. A great sign is an invaluable marketing tool, as well as a simple way to build influence and brand awareness. Often, these signs serve as a sole connection to individuals who aren’t currently in the buying or selling cycle and may never see your listings or ads. Whether someone is actively looking for an agent or not, if that person drives by your sign on the way to work every day, he or she will remember you -- especially if you have multiple signs along their commute. If yard signs are so important, why are they often an afterthought when it comes to a rebrand? It's always shocking that agents have to be convinced to redesign their existing signs rather than just slapping the new logo on an old sign. Agents don't have to ...