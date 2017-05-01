Want to get a piece of the fastest growing buyer segment in the market today? Here’s how to reach millennial buyers. It’s easier than you think. As a millennial, a real estate agent and a marketer, I believe I have some authority on the subject matter of attracting millennial buyers. I’ve seen countless real estate agents — spanning the vast spectrum of age and experience — scratching their heads when it comes to attracting this market segment. Many real estate agents now agree that ignoring the millennial buyer means career suicide in many markets. According to Forbes Magazine, millennials currently account for about a third of all recent new home purchases; their impact on the market is only expected to sky-rocket in the next decade, reaching a tipping point in 2018. If you think you’ve missed the mark with millennials, or are actively seeking new ways to connect with these buyers, here are some tips about attracting millennial buyers from a millennial Realtor. ...