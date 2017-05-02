After teasing the venture in March, Zillow Group has launched RealEstate.com, a listing portal that targets millennial home shoppers. The site offers a laboratory for Zillow Group to test new search features, while revealing the real estate giant's view of the data that matter most to the latest crop of homebuyers. Here are seven nifty features that set the site apart. 1. 'All-In Monthly Pricing' Taking a page out of TLCengine's book, RealEstate.com features homeownership cost estimates that go far beyond monthly mortgage bills. The site's primary search filter centers on these estimates, prompting users to sort listings based on their monthly budget and anticipated down payment. Source: RealEstate.com screen shot On listing pages, a property's "All-In Monthly Price" beckons in a font that's larger than the displayed list price, while a closing cost estimate sits just below. RealEstate.com homepage The All-In Monthly Price can be adjusted by mortgage type...
