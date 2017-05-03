What kind of influence could 1 million Realtors have if they all spent a few minutes to contact their legislative representatives about the same key issues? The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has just unveiled its three main legislative talking points for the 2017 Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, which starts May 15 and continues through May 20 in Washington, D.C. These are the issues that NAR is hoping that expo attendees and their colleagues at home will raise with legislators -- issues that could affect homeownership now and for years to come. National Flood Insurance Program The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which was created in 1968, was crafted to "reduce the impact of flooding on private and public structures," according to the program's official government website. "It does so by providing affordable insurance to property owners and by encouraging communities to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations," the website adds...