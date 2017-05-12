Redfin expands 1% listing fee to San Diego

High-tech brokerage Redfin has expanded its 1 percent listing fee to San Diego, having found success with the pricing in a handful of other markets. The rate is well under half the typical 2.5 percent fee in San Diego, meaning homesellers would save about $7,500 on the sale of a $500,000 home, Redfin said in a press release. The 1 percent fee does not include the 2 to 3 percent fee a seller would typically pay to buyer's agents in San Diego, meaning Redfin seller clients would usually pay a total commission ranging between 3 and 4 percent. It can be misleading to equate lower commissions with savings due to the potential for a low-fee agent to sell a home for less than a traditional agent. But Redfin says it combines the full range of traditional services with superior technology, allowing it, the company says, to sell homes for more money and with a higher success rate than traditional agents. Redfin also offers a 1 percent listing fee in the Baltimore, Ch...