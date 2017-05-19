By: Lynn Wheeler and Brian Walker

Yep, it’s that time of year again: The time when you’re running crazy with your hair on fire and your phone melting in your hands; when you need six more hours in the day to get everything done; when you’re juggling multiple offers, crazy appraisals and horrifying inspection reports.

It’s that time when you become an unrecognizable blur to everyone around you.

It’s the busy season.

The busier we get, the more likely we are to lose our balance in the transaction, whether it be with clients or with our fellow agents.

Stress can sometimes hinder our ability to be great agents, and it can also negatively impact our income and career if we aren’t careful.

To avoid this level of stress, try incorporating these 10 tips for maintaining your zen in the midst of chaos.

1. Interact

We live in the age of technology. It is so simple and convenient to send a quick text or email, especially when you are busy; but never forget the value of human moments.

Tone is extremely difficult to read through texts and emails. Because of this, your messages might fail to clearly communicate the thoughts you are trying to send, and people might misunderstand the meaning behind your words.

Key strategy: Talk more, write less. Picking up the phone and interacting with your client or co-agent allows you to build a relationship and partnership that can push a transaction through difficult phases.

2. Depersonalize

There’s probably nothing less relevant to the transaction than how you — the agent — feel.

If one agent gets emotional — angry, irritated, distressed or annoyed — and the other one stays cool, who wins every time?

Do your clients hire you with the hope and expectation that you’ll use the most substantial monetary transaction in their lives to explore and express your personal emotional state?

Always remember you are not the principle — and the transaction belongs to the principles.

Your advice matters. Your experience and expertise matter. But you, personally, don’t.

Key strategy: Stop using the word “we.” So often, one agent will say to another: “We’ll fix the water heater, but we aren’t going to deal with the garage door!” From now on, try this: “The sellers will fix the water heater, but they decline to repair the garage door.”

Watch your effectiveness increase and your stress decrease as you remove yourself from the equation.

3. Manage expectations

There are so many different phases where things can go horribly wrong in a transaction: financing, showings, multiple offers, negotiations, inspections, appraisal and closing. By setting the expectation, your client will be more calm and prepared when bad things happen.