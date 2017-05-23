Inman Announces the First 27 Sponsors for ICSF17

Tallahassee, Fla. (May 23, 2017) – Inman announced the first round of companies that will be sponsoring Inman Connect San Francisco, Aug. 7-11, 2017. Inman Connect is a week-long event bringing together more than 4,000 top-producing agents and brokers, CEO’s of leading real estate franchises, MLS and association leaders, and tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives to network, make deals and explore the newest technology. “Inman Connect sponsors push real estate innovation and give our Connect attendees a look at what’s around the bend,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. For more information on how to launch your startup at Inman Connect or other sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities, please contact sales@inman.com. Sponsors will include:

Diamond Sponsor

At SRE.com, our mission is to create a business platform which facilitates the evolution of the real estate industry for consumers, helping them save their hard-earned money. SRE.com enables users to do a nationwide property search from their smart devices. At full buildout, SRE.com will serve as a one-stop-shop for people looking for mortgage, insurance, escrow services and other real estate services.

Platinum Sponsors

The Coldwell Banker brand is the original real estate “start up.” Founded in 1906 by entrepreneurs Colbert Coldwell and Benjamin Banker, Coldwell Banker changed the way people bought and sold homes, ultimately becoming one of the most trusted real estate brands in the world. Today, Coldwell Banker is continuously recognized for innovation and leadership across 3,000 offices in 49 countries.

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, real estate industry visionaries who still lead the Denver-based global franchisor today. RE/MAX is recognized as one of the leading real estate franchise companies, with the most productive sales force in the industry and a global reach of more than 90 countries.

Real Estate Webmasters combines cutting-edge website design and programming with proven SEO techniques to produce the most effective real estate websites. Our technologies evolved in response to the needs of thousands of agents on our forums looking to maximize ROI by improving methods for capturing and processing Internet leads.

Gold Sponsor

Realtor.com® is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers, offering the most comprehensive source of for-sale properties, among competing national sites, and the information, tools and professional expertise to help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today helps make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Silver Sponsors

Adwerx revolutionizes localized online advertising for real estate. With a focus on retargeting, Adwerx is committed to helping agents get the tools and know-how they need to stay top-of-mind in their local markets. Any agent can use this powerful tool to drive awareness. We make digital marketing brilliantly simple.

ERA Real Estate is an innovative franchising leader in the residential real estate industry with more than 40 years of experience in developing consumer-oriented products and services. The ERA network includes approximately 35,000 brokers and sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 34 countries and territories.

LendingHome is reimagining the mortgage process from the ground up. As the largest mortgage marketplace in the U.S., we’ve originated more than $1 billion in loans to date. By combining innovative technology with an experienced, dedicated team, we're putting the power and the keys where they belong — in the borrower's hands.

offrs.com predicts future home listings using predictive analytics and artificial intelligence. Over 5,000 real estate agents leverage our Smart Data and Marketing platform to generate listings and grow their sphere.

Positive customer feedback is an agent’s most powerful marketing tool. RateMyAgent is a full service online marketing platform that allows agents to collect reviews and share them on social media, their own website and in RateMyAgent’s listing reports. Agents work hard and RateMyAgent gives them the recognition they deserve. RateMyAgent supports great agents and helps them take control of their online profile.

SmartZip is a national leader in analytics-powered targeted marketing solutions for the real estate industry. SmartZip’s SmartTargeting platform combines big data, patent-pending predictive analytics, and marketing automation to help agents identify and connect with the best listing prospects in any neighborhood across the United States.

Ten-X is the nation’s leading online real estate marketplace, having sold 260,000+ residential and commercial properties totaling more than $43 billion since 2007. Leveraging Internet and mobile technology, Ten-X allows people to safely and easily complete real estate transactions entirely online.

Bronze Sponsors

Agent Image creates award-winning websites for real estate professionals. Offering dynamic web consulting and design studio services, we address unique marketing needs and goals through customizable website design packages.

Sloppy follow-up is more than a pet peeve for us at Agent Legend, it’s our sworn enemy. Every agent knows this, yet they still can’t stay consistent. That’s why we created Agent Legend, the secret weapon that top teams are using right now to get response rates of 40 - 80%. Because low response is costing you deals and money.

Chetu is a full-service software development provider with experience in real estate and property management technologies, including customer relationship management (CRM) systems, analytics platforms, marketing automation tools, plus mobile applications with virtual and augmented reality features. Chetu’s real estate developers have expertise integrating MLS and IDX data while adhering to all regulatory standards. For more information visit Chetu.com.

CINC is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading property information, analytics and services provider. The company's combined public, contributory and proprietary data sources include over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years. The company helps clients identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. For more information visit www.corelogic.com.

Discover Publications is a trend-setting marketing company for real estate agents, acclaimed as the first in the industry to offer a 150% ROI guarantee. Discover proudly serves top producers coast to coast, including WSJ 400 Agents, KW Mega-Agents, and RE/MAX Platinums. Their extensive digital and direct mail program delivers award-winning customized content, simple pricing, and guaranteed performance.

IXACT Contact is an integrated CRM, email marketing, and website solution designed specifically for Realtors. IXACT Contact provides realtors with all the tools needed to manage keep-in-touch communications, listings and active buyers, and an online presence with a single, easy-to-use platform at a single low price after the free trial.

Lucidpress is a design and brand management tool that empowers real estate agents to stay efficiently on-brand through beautiful, web-based templates. Trusted by over 3 million consumers worldwide, Lucidpress allows agents to create, control, and distribute marketing materials all on their own without ever disrupting the essence of your agency’s brand.

Mapbox makes it easy to integrate custom maps into your mobile and web apps. Our mapping platform allows you to build exactly what you need, from listing previews with photo or video slideshows to beautiful visualizations of your custom data.

Matterport is an immersive media technology company whose 3D media solution is changing the face of property marketing. Our end-to-end media platform allows anyone to quickly, easily, and affordably create immersive virtual experiences from real-world properties, right from a desktop, mobile browser, or VR headset. Agents win more listings, engage more buyers, and grow their brand with Matterport.

ReferralExchange’s Referral Network creates great real estate experiences between agents and customers. ReferralExchange matches clients outside of your area, price point or property type with three great agents, handles all paperwork/tracking, and pays a 25% referral fee at closing. We utilize a curated network of 17,000+ agents to ensure that clients are matched to agents who fit their specific needs.

Riley Concierges respond to your online leads within 2 minutes, 24/7, via text message. They qualify over 100,000 leads each month on behalf of real estate agents.

roOomy provides a cutting edge virtual staging solution for real estate and consumers. roOomy’s patented core technology transforms 2D images into 3D spaces, making it possible to visualize interiors like never before. Its 3D rendering and decorating functionality is unmatched in the marketplace. Staging helps homebuyers see the full potential of a new home and studies have shown that staging properties leads to increased conversion rates and higher valuations.

ShowingTime is the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market reporting technology provider. Used by MLSs, associations, offices and agents, its showing management products take inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process, while its market stats tools help subscribers generate interactive, easy-to-use local market reports.

Whether it’s a pre-MLS or new listing, broker’s open, agent incentive, or price change, we are your source for agent to agent email flyers with over 12 years of industry leading experience. Properties in ZipYourFlyer markets have shown to have 22% fewer days on market. We have real designers with same day turnaround, no commitments or subscription fees and free delivery reports with a guaranteed open rate. Because it works!

Inman Connect San Francisco will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Aug. 7-11, 2017. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer@inman.com.