The Virginia-based commercial and residential real estate behemoth released its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, which revealed the company grew its revenue 12 percent year over year to $656 million. The company remained profitable, although its net income dropped 91 percent from $87 million in Q1 2023 to $7 million.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

The CoStar Group train won’t stop.

The Virginia-based commercial and residential real estate behemoth released its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, revealing the company grew its revenue 12 percent year over year to $656 million. The company remained profitable, although its net income dropped 91 percent from $87 million in Q1 2023 to $7 million.

CoStar Group founder and CEO Andy Florance said he was proud of his company’s performance, which includes a wide-ranging portfolio of 15 commercial and residential real estate brands. Florance said residential portal Homes.com fueled CoStar’s performance during the first quarter, as subscriptions to the site yielded $40 million in net new bookings.

“CoStar Group delivered exceptional revenue, sales and marketplace traffic results in the first quarter of 2024, fueled by the launch of our monetization of Homes.com on February 12th of this year,” Florance said in a written statement before the company’s Monday afternoon earnings call. “With less than two months of selling in the first quarter, Homes.com membership subscriptions reached nearly $40 million in net new bookings.”

“This is by far the strongest sales launch of any product in the company’s history, and we are raising our sales and revenue forecast for Homes.com for the full year 2024,” he added.

Florance said traffic to Homes.com reached 156 million monthly unique visitors in March, according to internal Google Analytics data. He said those metrics put them ahead of Realtor.com and Redfin in terms of website traffic, which is a key performance indicator.

“We believe that Homes.com is now one of two most heavily trafficked residential marketplace portals in the U.S,” he said. “Our aggressive marketing campaign successfully catapulted our unaided awareness from 4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 24 percent by the end of March 2024.”

CoStar’s Tuesday earnings report caps off an ambitious Q1, where CoStar subsidiary Homes.com intensified its efforts to dethrone Zillow as the industry’s leading residential portal through a $1 billion advertising campaign, the headline-making acquisition of 3D scanning company Matterport and well-timed quips from CEO Andy Florance.

Florance set his intentions for the year at Inman Connect New York, where he criticized competitors Zillow, Realtor.com and Redfin — whom he coined Ziltorfin — over their alleged “bait and switch” business models that enable listing agents to pay for priority advertising on listings that don’t belong to them.

Florance said Homes.com’s “Your Listing, Your Lead” model was the antidote to agent and consumer frustrations, as evidenced by triple-digit traffic growth during Q3 2023 that gave them a contested lead on Realtor.com as the second-most-trafficked residential portal.

“In the rest of the world, when an agent has a listing, their name is on the listing, their phone number is on the listing, and there’s branding happening,” he said to riotous applause. “Only in the United States is it the portals’ brand goes on the listing rather than the agents’ brand. That’s bizarre.”

Since January, Florance has continued to up the ante — first with the launch of a $1 billion star-studded Homes.com advertising campaign in February, then with the $1.6 billion acquisition of Matterport on Monday. CoStar Group has long relied on Matterport for 3D scans for listings on its other sites, such as Ten-X.

CoStar didn’t reveal its exact plans for Matteport; however, financial analysts and industry insiders say it isn’t a far reach that CoStar will use Matterport to supercharge agents’ and consumers’ listing experiences on Homes.com.

“We see the potential for CoStar to layer Matterport solutions into Homes.com memberships (e.g. “buy a Homes.com membership, and get access to Matterport capabilities”), which could make Homes.com even more attractive to seller-focused agents with another competitive differentiator,” William Blair proptech analyst Stephen Sheldon said on Monday.

Those two moves — along with the preliminary approval of the National Association of Realtors’ settlement terms that will move offers of buyer compensation off the MLS and require buyers’ agents to have signed representation agreements before touring homes — have given way to an increasingly bullish stance on Florance’s vision of Homes.com as a portal disruptor.

BofA Securities analyst Heather Balsky and JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones both upgraded their outlook for CoStar in March, saying NAR’s “settlement and policy changes” could be “beneficial” for CoStar as “listing agents … seek independence from buyer’s agents.”

CoStar’s stock (NASDAQ: CSGP) has been on the upswing over the past year, with the price per share increasing 14.36 percent year over year to $84.62.

The company’s market cap stands at $34.56 billion.

Email Marian McPherson