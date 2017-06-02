In the white-hot San Francisco Bay Area real estate market, tech-savvy buyers and sellers are likely to have little patience for an agent that doesn't have ready access to listings from all over the region. Given the region's acute inventory shortage and bidding wars breaking out left and right, buyers looking in one area may need to quickly shift their search to another. So three MLSs in the region are making it easier for their agents to serve these clients wherever they are. Bay Area Real Estate Information Services Inc. (BAREIS), the San Francisco Association of Realtors MLS (SFAR MLS), and bridgeMLS (formerly East Bay Regional Data Inc.) signed an agreement in April to expand their current data-sharing deal to include several third-party apps as well as a new MLS public portal. BAREIS has about 8,000 agent, broker and appraiser subscribers; SFAR has more than 5,000; and bridgeMLS has 3,229. DaVina Lara "This agreement provides real estate professionals with the ab...