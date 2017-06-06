Why isn’t the inside sales agent (ISA) role getting results for agents and brokerages?

Why is it so important to organize a database to get the results you want?

In this clip from Real Estate Uncensored, Beverly Ruffner shares a key reason that keeps ISAs from being effective.

“It’s all about taking the masses and figuring out a way to water it down and rise the most important to the top.” – Beverly Ruffner

Keys to a healthy database

The purpose of an ISA is to keep the pipeline full so you start to see results six to nine months from now.

Multiple forms of communication are key.

Qualify and categorize

The biggest problems with ISAs and databases are bad leads and leads that cannot be converted.

To get what you want out of your database, you must start communicating with it so you can start qualifying and categorizing people.

Watch the full episode below to see the insights we shared on:

Flat-rate expansion

What a business model is

The importance of being comfortable in your own skin

How you can learn some of the most important lessons through failure

“Every market is going to demand a different kind of lead.” – Beverly Ruffner

Send out a mass email and see who you can grab, get in touch, follow up and maintain consistency.

Remember: the only reason you can quickly find what you’re looking for in a grocery store is because everything is categorized.

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.