In this episode, Leigh interviews Melissa Kennedy, a Pittsburgh agent who did her due diligence and advised her client to evaluate the decision to buy a train wreck of a house.

Did the client comply? Of course not! Otherwise, we wouldn’t have this story. Tune is as Melissa shares just how stubborn a client can be and the repercussions Melissa endured just for doing her job.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

