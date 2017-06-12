The MLS is the keeper of the data in real estate — and with hundreds of MLSs around the country, the variety in how they operate and serve their agent and broker members can be wide. MLS board members, executives and employees face unusual and unprecedented challenges, and it’s not every day that experts in the field convene to talk about those obstacles.

Which is why anyone interested in the future of MLSs should book their calendars for the MLS Intensive on Wednesday, August 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. It’s part of the programming at Inman Connect San Francisco, taking place at the San Francisco Hilton Union Square, August 7 through 11.

The content lined up for people who live and breathe MLSs will cover every aspect of the business. You will learn:

How to overcome broker objections and undermining of the MLS

What your MLS is doing well and what it could be doing better

Whether data standards really matter and how to get everyone moving in the same direction

What it means to have a third party distributing MLS data and how to protect your members

Which MLS business models work best and which should probably be left by the wayside

How to promote vendor programs to maximize adoption

Who the next generation of MLS leaders might be

What MLSs are doing about data thieves

Whether a national MLS is possible or desirable

… And more!

If you’re serious about your company’s future in real estate and want to make sure you’re on top of what peers are doing — and detractors are saying — then you need to reserve your spot at the MLS Intensive today.

