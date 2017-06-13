Houzz garners $4B valuation in latest funding round

Houzz has reportedly raised $400 million in Series E funding that values the home remodeling and design platform at $4.3 billion, according to Equidate, a marketplace for investors and shareholders to trade equity in private technology. This is a $1.82 billion increase in value from the company's last funding round valuation in May 2014. Equidate's estimate. The funding round was reportedly led by new investor Iconiq Capital, and past investors GGV Capital and Sequoia Capital. Houzz has yet to confirm; the company is waiting to release a formal announcement about the funding round, the investors who led it and the company's new valuation. Houzz has introduced a number of new offerings over the past couple of years, which may have played a large part in the impressive valuation round. They include a free website-building tool, a real estate agent business directory, a 3-D home staging mobile app, and the Houzz Trade Program, a new feature to the three-year-old Houzz ...
- Houzz has reportedly raised $400 million in a Series E funding round, putting its valuation at $4 billion.
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Take a deep real estate technology dive, Aug 7, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
Give clients home product discounts with this new program
Houzz adds 3-D staging to mobile app
Q1 home renovations set stage for robust year