3 tips for squeezing the most productivity out of your day

In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates spills his best time management secrets for real estate professionals.

Time management is one of the most crucial subjects of any career. The big question is, how much can we cram into a day using the best tools possible? Here are a few thoughts:

1. Contacts are everything

Any time you have to search for someone’s contact information — you’re wasting your time. So your first step should be to create an organized contact system, and I’d highly recommend getting a CRM or a customer relationship management system.

There are really only three that I recommend in real estate:

Contactually

Top Producer

Nutshell

2. Write down your schedule for the day

You should do this everyday for the next day. Otherwise you waste a half hour each day trying to figure it out when you could just hit the ground running.

3. Figure out how you want to communicate

In my opinion, phone calls are dead and so are post cards and door-knocking. I prefer to use a system like BombBomb.

Cut out all of the fat in your daily schedule so that you can focus on dollar-productive activities.