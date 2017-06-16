Agents still needed despite technology growth

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) 2016 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, 88 percent of buyers purchased their home through a real estate agent or broker -- a share that has steadily increased from 69 percent in 2001. Even though the sophistication of the internet and social reach of technology have advanced immeasurably in that time, America's dependence on the expertise of real estate agents continues to grow. June is National Homeownership Month at NAR. As part of that recognition, the organization released the second in a series of three white papers in conjunction with the National Association of Realtors Sustainable Homeownership Conference at University of California, Berkeley. The paper, "Hurdles to Ownership: Understanding The Barriers," addressed five issues: Post-foreclosure stress disorder Mortgage availability ...
- Use of real estate agents in home sales has increased significantly since 2001 despite technology's impressive social and business impact during the same time frame.
- A recent white paper released by NAR highlights five barriers to homeownership.
- Technology will always assist real estate agents, but it's decades away from replicating their role in the transaction.
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Take a deep real estate technology dive, Aug 7, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
No investor bids accepted through Zillow Instant Offers
Are your client relationships impervious to technology?
5 factors putting downward pressure on homeownership
Strategies for automation success