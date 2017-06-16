LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio International are the exclusive real estate partners for HGTV’s 2017 Ultimate House Hunt.

Every home featured is represented by LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio International agents, and consumers will be able to participate in a month-long showcase and contest of the world’s most beautiful homes across eight categories:

Kitchen and dining

Modern masterpieces

Curb appeal

Outdoor retreats

Living large in small spaces

Great estates

Waterfront homes

International homes

From June 13 to July 18, consumers will be able to vote for their favorite home in each category as well as cast their ballot for the top honor — the “Overall Fan Favorite” award.

Last year’s winners included a Honolulu waterfront estate that took the “Overall Fan Favorite” and “Best Waterfront” titles; a Cohasset, Massachusetts Cape Cod-style beauty with a wrap-around porch that earned the top “Classic Homes” spot; and a lush Kukio, Hawaii estate that took blended living spaces to a whole new level when it won the “Bringing the Outside In” category.

“The Ultimate House Hunt is very popular with our audience,” said Rich Lacy, vice president of digital for Food.com for Scripps Networks in a press release.

“Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International represent the most beautiful homes throughout the world, and it is always exciting to see which properties resonate most with our voters,” he added.

Beyond bragging rights for the 48 companies that have homes in the contest, the winning listings will be featured on HGTV.com.

“Each year we look forward to joining with HGTV and working with them to source the world’s best listings from our members to share,” said Luxury Portfolio International President Paul Boomsma.

“With two new categories this year, we are excited to discover which of our members’ desirable properties will capture the hearts and minds of the HGTV audience.”

