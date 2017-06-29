New York City-based Douglas Elliman, which claims to be the fourth largest brokerage nationwide, has unveiled a mobile search app that agents can share with clients. Douglas Elliman app Some brokerages have difficulty getting agents to use their technology. The "gamification" of Douglas Elliman's app seems designed to help address this challenge. It shows agents how often they are sharing the app compared to their coworkers, potentially spurring competition to distribute it as much as possible. The app, which is compatible with Apple and Android devices, also features brokerage and agent branding, a sharing code for distributing the app to clients, a "call-to-action" button that drives leads to agents and shareable client databases. “After extensive research, we are now able to deliver a client and agent-facing, feature-rich app that will enhance the profitability of our agents and brokers,” said Douglas Elliman Chief Technology Officer Jeff Hummel in a statement. ...
- The brokerage technology race appears to be heating up, particularly in the Big Apple.
