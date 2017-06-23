There’s a lot of talk and braggadocio in the real estate industry, but the numbers don’t lie. And the top 1,000 agents and teams were ranked today based on the data alone.
Real Trends, in conjunction with The Wall Street Journal, just released he 12th annual The Thousand list, which is divided into four categories: individual agent sales volume; individual agent transaction sides; team sales volume; and team transaction sides.
“The real estate sales professionals ranked in The Thousand have proven that they have the skills to grow their businesses year after year,” said Steve Murray, president of Real Trends and publisher of The Thousand in a statement. “The average U.S. real estate professional sold 8.6 homes in 2016. The average agent ranked in The Thousand sold 192 homes and the average team sold over 470 homes.
“These kinds of results show that those who commit to being full-time professionals can build meaningful businesses and succeed beyond expectations. Achieving this level of results is simply incredible.”
Here’s who made up the top of the list, comprised of agents from both independent and franchise brokerages:
Individual Agent: Sales Volume
- Ben Caballero; HomesUSA.com; Addison, Texas
- Efi Luzon; Intero Real Estate Services; Los Altos, California
- Alexa Lambert; Stribling & Associates; New York
- Erin Aries; Brown Harris Stevens; New York
- Mauricio Umansky; The Agency; Beverly Hills
Individual Agent: Transaction Sides
- Ben Caballero; HomesUSA; Addison, Texas
- Brian Bair; Bair Group/Liberty Properties; Gilbert, Arizona
- Amy Wienands; Amy Wienands Real Estate; Waterloo, Iowa
- Monica Breckenridge; Pink Realty; Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Larry Magguilli; Hunt Real Estate ERA; Rochester, New York
Agent Team: Sales Volume
- The Creig Northrop Team, Long & Foster Real Estate; Clarksville, Maryland
- The DeLeon Team; DeLeon Realty; Palo Alto, California
- The Eklund Gomes Team; Douglas Elliman Real Estate; New York
- Halton Pardee + Partners; Halton Pardee + Partners; Venice, California
- Ryan Serhant; Nest Seekers International; New York
Agent Team: Transaction Sides
- Rhonda Duffy; Duffy Realty of Atlanta; Alpharetta, Georgia
- Mark Spain Real Estate; Mark Spain Real Estate; Alpharetta, Georgia
- The Creig Northrop Team; Long & Foster Real Estate; Clarksville, Maryland
- Ryan O’Neill & The Minnesota Real Estate Team; Re/Max Advantage Plus; Lakeville, Minnesota
- Lucido Agency; Keller Williams Realty; Ellicott City, Maryland
Another metric measuring top performance is sales price. For the second year now, Real Trends included additional agent and team rankings for this category.
Individual Agent: Average Sales Price
- Lorne Gornitsky; Keller Williams Realty; Boca Raton, Florida
- Adam Kessner; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty; White Plains, New York
- Ann Dashiell; Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Beverly Hills
- Nancy Chan; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Pasadena, California
- Becky Lee; Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty; Kirkland, Washington
Agent Team: Average Sales Price
- Samira Gores, Tiffany Martin & Christine Martin; The Agency; Beverly Hills
- Petrie Team; Compass; East Hampton, New York
- Zachary and Cody Vichinsky; Bespoke Real Estate; Water Mill, New York
- Mary and Brent Gullixson; Alain Pinel Realtors; Menlo Park, California
- Katherine Gauthier Team; Douglas Elliman Real Estate; New York
Comments
Related Articles
Real Trends announces top 500 2017 brokerages
Real Trends reveals the top agents of 2016 in all 50 states
The rise of the 100% commission brokerage