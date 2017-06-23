There’s a lot of talk and braggadocio in the real estate industry, but the numbers don’t lie. And the top 1,000 agents and teams were ranked today based on the data alone.

Real Trends, in conjunction with The Wall Street Journal, just released he 12th annual The Thousand list, which is divided into four categories: individual agent sales volume; individual agent transaction sides; team sales volume; and team transaction sides.

“The real estate sales professionals ranked in The Thousand have proven that they have the skills to grow their businesses year after year,” said Steve Murray, president of Real Trends and publisher of The Thousand in a statement. “The average U.S. real estate professional sold 8.6 homes in 2016. The average agent ranked in The Thousand sold 192 homes and the average team sold over 470 homes.

“These kinds of results show that those who commit to being full-time professionals can build meaningful businesses and succeed beyond expectations. Achieving this level of results is simply incredible.”

Here’s who made up the top of the list, comprised of agents from both independent and franchise brokerages:

Individual Agent: Sales Volume

Ben Caballero; HomesUSA.com; Addison, Texas

Efi Luzon; Intero Real Estate Services; Los Altos, California

Alexa Lambert; Stribling & Associates; New York

Erin Aries; Brown Harris Stevens; New York

Mauricio Umansky; The Agency; Beverly Hills

Individual Agent: Transaction Sides

Ben Caballero; HomesUSA; Addison, Texas

Brian Bair; Bair Group/Liberty Properties; Gilbert, Arizona

Amy Wienands; Amy Wienands Real Estate; Waterloo, Iowa

Monica Breckenridge; Pink Realty; Colorado Springs, Colorado

Larry Magguilli; Hunt Real Estate ERA; Rochester, New York

Agent Team: Sales Volume

The Creig Northrop Team, Long & Foster Real Estate; Clarksville, Maryland

The DeLeon Team; DeLeon Realty; Palo Alto, California

The Eklund Gomes Team; Douglas Elliman Real Estate; New York

Halton Pardee + Partners; Halton Pardee + Partners; Venice, California

Ryan Serhant; Nest Seekers International; New York

Agent Team: Transaction Sides

Rhonda Duffy; Duffy Realty of Atlanta; Alpharetta, Georgia

Mark Spain Real Estate; Mark Spain Real Estate; Alpharetta, Georgia

The Creig Northrop Team; Long & Foster Real Estate; Clarksville, Maryland

Ryan O’Neill & The Minnesota Real Estate Team; Re/Max Advantage Plus; Lakeville, Minnesota

Lucido Agency; Keller Williams Realty; Ellicott City, Maryland

Another metric measuring top performance is sales price. For the second year now, Real Trends included additional agent and team rankings for this category.

Individual Agent: Average Sales Price

Lorne Gornitsky; Keller Williams Realty; Boca Raton, Florida

Adam Kessner; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty; White Plains, New York

Ann Dashiell; Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Beverly Hills

Nancy Chan; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Pasadena, California

Becky Lee; Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty; Kirkland, Washington

Agent Team: Average Sales Price

Samira Gores, Tiffany Martin & Christine Martin; The Agency; Beverly Hills

Petrie Team; Compass; East Hampton, New York

Zachary and Cody Vichinsky; Bespoke Real Estate; Water Mill, New York

Mary and Brent Gullixson; Alain Pinel Realtors; Menlo Park, California

Katherine Gauthier Team; Douglas Elliman Real Estate; New York

Email Caroline Feeney