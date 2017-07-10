5 steps for a successful listing presentation

When it comes to winning listings, real estate agent team leader Cheryl Fairbanks is a master. She leaves approximately 95 percent of her listing appointments with a signed contract.

Like many experienced top producers, Fairbanks, who runs the Re/Max Trinity II team in Southlake, Texas, often shares her secrets and best ideas. A frequent industry speaker, she is known for the listing strategies she’s developed during her 20-year career.

The key to listing presentation success involves preparation, listening and acting with intent, she counsels. When potential sellers understand the value you bring to the equation, they have no choice but to select you.

Below are a few tips to convert seller leads into clients Fairbanks swears by.

Qualify the clients

Fairbanks developed a two-page interview form she completes during her first contact with sellers. She uses it to begin building and personalizing the presentation.

The script constantly evolves, but the goal remains the same: to determine whether the homeowners are serious or just exploring their options.

Send a packet

Fairbanks’ listing presentation begins before the actual appointment. A few days ahead of time, she sends a folder to the homeowner with information about her business and her success, as well as testimonials from clients. She also provides MLS paperwork for the sellers to complete.

Price with precision

Fairbanks uses the same guidelines appraisers use when coming up with comps and pricing. She explores tax rolls and applies math formulas so the comps she chooses accurately match the home, which helps her price it more accurately. It can take days to pull together everything she needs.

“My credibility depends on presenting sellers with the most accurate information and being able to show how I arrived at my price recommendation,” Fairbanks said.

Establish rapport

When Fairbanks arrives for her appointment, she always asks to tour the house before anything. It’s her opportunity to connect with homeowners on a personal level.

“As we’re walking around, I’m looking for something we have in common to make small talk,” she said. “I just want to help them relax and feel comfortable with me.”

Make the winning pitch

After the tour, Fairbanks sits down with the homeowners and goes over the pre-listing package she sent ahead of time, answering any questions they may have. She then explains how she markets listings and reviews the comps in her CMA. Finally, she asks what they expect in the sales price.

“If it’s within range, I run some numbers to show them what they can walk away with,” Fairbanks said. When and if they like what they hear (they often do), they sign the listing agreement and Fairbanks gets to work doing what she does best – selling the home.