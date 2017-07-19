The sellers have decluttered, painted, made repairs and spiffed up the landscaping. The curb appeal is at its best. After the long process of getting the home listed, the for sale sign is up. Now what? Here are 11 things your sellers should do once they're ready to get their home sold once and for all. 1. Never turn down a showing Remember the Murphy's Law of real estate: Whenever it is inconvenient, the appointment center will call. Try your best to accommodate all showings. Every showing could be "the one." Some buyers cannot, or will not, reschedule. The more buyers who see your house -- particularly, right after it hits the market -- the quicker it will sell. 2. Leave the lights on Buyers decide within 30 seconds if they like a house. Opening the door to a welcoming and cheery bright room impacts a buyer's emotions. On the flip side, a room with low light and shadows is a little gloomy. It makes you hesitate to enter. Many buyers ask for houses that are bright ...