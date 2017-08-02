Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

Managing the relationship between developers and agents is critical.

In this episode, Leigh Brown’s guest, Gary Balanoff, talks about the time an indecisive couple asked him to see more than 80 homes before making a decision that would cost him his commission and a little bit of his sanity.

Spoiler alert: The couple got their home, but Balanoff was ousted on the commission. Luckily, he got another chance with their next home purchase.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown