Agent

Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate: Needy buyers got you down?

As an agent, you must be proactive in all your relationships
by
Aug 2

The real estate event of the summer
Connect with other top producing agents at Connect SF, Aug 7-11, 2017

Learn More

Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

Managing the relationship between developers and agents is critical.

In this episode, Leigh Brown’s guest, Gary Balanoff, talks about the time an indecisive couple asked him to see more than 80 homes before making a decision that would cost him his commission and a little bit of his sanity.

Spoiler alert: The couple got their home, but Balanoff was ousted on the commission. Luckily, he got another chance with their next home purchase.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Network effects are the only way to future-proof brokerages
A key Silicon Valley lesson that all brokers must learn READ MORE

Email Leigh Brown

Article image credited to Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com