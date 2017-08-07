How Opendoor turbocharges showings with technology

SAN FRANCISCO -- Imagine unlocking the front door of a listing with a single tap. As you enter, music begins to play and the lights turn on. On the wall is a touch-screen display: If you trade in your old home for this one, you learn, you will only have pay $10,000. Opendoor, an "iBuyer" that uses technology to quickly buy and resell homes, is building this sort of home tour, said Opendoor developer Zain Memon on stage at Hacker Connect. The showing experience centers on a device called "Raspberry Pi." Installed in every Opendoor listing, Raspberry Pi communicates with the company's servers and sensors placed about every home. One of those sensors is built into Opendoor's smart locks, which prospective buyers can unlock by tapping a button in Opendoor's mobile app. Opendoor's Raspberry Pi This "lets anyone walk up to any of our homes and see it on their own time without needing an agent, without needing an appointment, without needing to ask anyone about it," s...