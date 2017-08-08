7 tips for converting more online real estate leads

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giving up on a lead after leaving a voicemail is akin to tossing $5 on the ground, Realtor Rachel Adams said on stage at Inman Connect. To get your money's worth, you must be doggedly persistent and reach out repeatedly, she and other experts agreed in a panel on online lead generation. Here are seven lead-generation tactics they shared during the discussion. 1. Call within 30 seconds Calling leads ASAP is essential to maximizing the return on investment, all panelists agreed. Jesse Zagorsky, broker-owner of Del Mar, California-based Z Team Real Estate, says his team always rings leads within 30 seconds of receiving their contact information. Lightning-fast speed is important because you are often racing against other agents, Zagorsky said. 2. Use an inside sale associate (ISA) Setting appointments with strangers by phone is a special skill that not all agents have developed. Plus, agents aren't always able to drop whatever they're doing and ca...