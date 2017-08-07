Broker’s ‘evil genius’ idea shows off listing agents

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sometimes adding one plus one equals more than two -- a lot more. Chicago-based independent brokerage @properties, founded in 2000, is a success story by multiple measures, not least by its 2,300 agents and $8 billion in sales volume last year. But that doesn't mean that its co-founder, Thaddeus Wong, believes the firm has to do everything for itself. Thaddeus Wong "We were always trying to figure out how we can align with technology partners who are doing a lot more than our capacity can provide," Wong said, speaking on a "Customizing Your Technology by Leveraging Partners" panel at Inman Connect San Francisco's Indie Broker Summit today. In that spirit, @properties partnered with real estate digital advertising company Adwerx earlier this year. The two firms created an API (application programming interface) that allows @properties to feed Adwerx all of its real estate listings. From there, Adwerx creates automated digital listing ads for each propert...