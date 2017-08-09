How to create Snapchat content that’s engaging

SAN FRANCISCO — “Real-time visual communication is a fundamental shift in how we will be connecting with people and sharing our brand in the future,” said Chelsea Peitz, director of social strategy with Fidelity National Title at a Agent Connect, part of Tuesday’s Inman Connect programming.

Before Snapchat, we’d never been able to share in real time or collaborate. Snapchat has turned the camera into the new social feed. It gives people what they want — stories, not sales pitches.

Snapchat is the easiest way for you to tell stories — any time, anywhere, for free.

It makes your stories a two-way engagement, and that helps you build the no. 1 thing you need as a real estate agent — rapport.

Rules for creating content

To build content that connects with people, it needs to fall into one of these categories:

Educate Entertain Emotion Exclusive Engage

Show people what you do, don’t tell them. If you’re doing this, you never have to remind people what you do.

Peitz’s son taught her a lesson when she first started Snapchatting. He got out a sharpie and drew all over everything, including her white cabinets. Out of utter frustration, she snapped it, and got far more engagement than any other snap she had posted.

In that experience, she realized the power of being vulnerable.

“The no. 1 under-leveraged thing that we forget to use in our marketing is relatablilty, and these phones are relatability machines,” Peitz said.

It’s not a live stream, it’s a life stream

There are five things to remember when creating content:

Have a niche, and be consistent Add more context to your snap Drive traffic with links Look at the camera Use custom geofilters

Pro tip: Make sure your content is shot vertically.

For more tips and how-tos from the pro check out:

Dani Vanderboegh