The real estate agent’s epic guide to Snapchat

Snapchat is often characterized as a social media platform. That’s sort of accurate -- Snapchat is first and foremost a messaging platform like, Facebook Messenger or WeChat, that happens to have a very social component to it. The parent company, Snap, Inc. has defined itself as a camera business stating that it believes that "reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Our products empower people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.” Snapchat is more aptly defined as a real-time visual communication platform that creates communities. It’s about communicating through the camera and creating authentic screen-to-screen relationships as we share our daily lives like we are the star of our own reality television channel. Authenticity and storytelling are two major buzzwords in the world of marketing -- showing your face every day fosters a feeling of familiarit...