19+ real estate Snapchatters you can’t help but watch

Between the opportunities for authentic video, crazy filters, targeted geofilters — and now Snap Maps — Snapchat is where it’s at, just ask any millennial (or anyone trying to market to millennials).

But the platform has grown beyond that niche usage among the most obvious demographic. Indeed, there are 3 billion snaps sent every day. In North America alone, 60 million people use the app.

Half of Snapchat’s new daily users in the U.S. are 25 and older, according to the company’s S-1 filing. Users 25 and older use Snapchat 12 times a day for a total of 20 minutes, and users under 25 are visiting Snapchat 20 times a day and spending over a half hour on the app daily. Imagine all that reach to future homebuyers and sellers; it’s no wonder real estate has gravitated toward the platform.

We’ve put together a list of 20 real estate Snapchatters who are worth watching and learning from — fun filters included.

1. Chelsea Peitz (@chelsea.peitz), AVP, director of social strategy, Fidelity National Title Agency

2. Snaplistings  (@snaplistings)

3. Katie Lance (@katielance1), CEO/owner of Katie Lance Consulting

4. Sue Benson (@suebensonremax), real estate agent, Re/Max Dream

5. Dustin Brohm (@dustinbrohm), Realtor, founder of SearchSaltLake.com

6. Marianne Bornhoft (@spokanehouse), Realtor/broker, Windermere/Manito

7. Melissa Steele (@steelesdhomes), president/co-founder and agent, Steele San Diego Homes

8. Shannon Milligan (@rvahometeam), Realtor/associate broker, RVA Home Team, powered by eXp Realty

9. Michael Meier (@michaelmeier), broker/owner, Meier Real Estate

10. Sonia E Figueroa (@soniafigueroare), broker, Century 21 Affiliated

11. Jose De Leon (@topflrealtor), agent, Florida Relocation Real Estate Inc

12. Annette Martinez Portalatin (@annie.kwrealtor), Realtor, Keller Williams

13. Jason Frazier (@realestatecio), CIO/chief strategy officer, Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corporation

14. Jason Cassidy (@sd_jcass), Realtor, I Sell The City Real Estate

15. Bucky Beeman (@buckybeeman), agent, Realty Growth

16. Eric Larkin (@eric_larkin), broker associate, Re/Max Solutions

17. Salvatore Friscia (@sjfriscia), founder/residential property management expert, SDPmanagement.com

18. Adam Kresch (@adamkresch), COO Atlantis Mortgage

19. Dean Ouellette (@deanouellette), Realtor, Realty Executives

Bonus: Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee), CEO, VaynerMedia

Who are you following on Snapchat? Please share your faves in the comments section below. 

