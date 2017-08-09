SAN FRANCISCO -- Do you ever feel like you’re just not ready to hit the record button -- ever? A lot of real estate agents are afraid of shooting video because they simply don’t want to put out a poor final product. Laura Monroe and Jeff Lobb have the top five tools for you to make crazy good video and a few extra tips for good measure. They outlined them at Agent Connect, part of Tuesday’s Inman Connect programming. Here are the top five tools you can use to create awe-inspiring real estate video: 1. Promo by Slidely With Promo, you get quality video clips, licensed music and a built-in text editor so that you can easily create gorgeous video. 2. Videorama With Videorama, you can overlay and animate text, add music and sound effects, apply Hollywood style visual effects and more. 3. Mevo by Livestream With the Mevo camera, you can shoot your video and edit your shots in real time right on your phone or tablet. Mevo also has an intuitive autopilot editing mode that ...