8 ways our real estate professionals did right by us

A cozy one-story ranch with a freshly painted and decorated nursery. Three bedrooms and at least two bathrooms. A bouncing baby girl (we hoped!). Barbecues in the spring with friends to celebrate our new home. These were all the things I envisioned for my life at the start of my homebuying experience. Like many first-time buyers, we were struggling to find a house in this low-inventory seller's market, especially one that met our unique needs (I use a wheelchair, and my boyfriend is over 7 feet tall). We couldn't understand why we couldn't even get a listing agent to call us back. We were motivated buyers. We had a baby due in April. And then, just as my article expressing all our frustrations published, our situation got real. Pre-eclampsia hospitalized me, and we learned the baby was coming sooner than we thought, possibly that day. She came 17 days later, on Dec. 29, and with this blessing came a huge amount of concern. We now had a premature baby, who would likely have ...