AgentTechnology

Which CRM is right for you and your business?

Choose based on your needs, wants and desired results
by Staff Writer
Today 2:24 P.M.

Watch Inman Connect LIVE Aug. 8-11
Hear from the brightest minds in real estate and tech
Starting at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET

Watch Now

SAN FRANCISCO — Imagine having the freedom to spend your time any way you want — that’s what a CRM (customer relationship management) can do for your business. It brings people, processes and technology together.

Christine Lee

“It’s the pacemaker for the heart of your business,” said Christine Lee, CEO of Seize the Market at an Inman Connect session this morning.

A CRM can help you gain control of your business, serve your clients better and achieve freedom in your life.

As the saying goes: “The best CRM is the one that you’ll use.” Below is Lee’s breakdown of CRMs based on the agent’s needs:

Relationships

If your business is relationship-based:

Prospecting

If you love to hammer and hit the phones (these are all for FSBOs and expireds):

Leads, leads, leads

If you want tons of incoming web leads:

Transaction management

If your current need is to keep clients happy from contract to close

All-in-one

If you want everything in one place:

  • Brivity
  • Firepoint
  • Seize the Market

When looking for a CRM, Lee says you should ask yourself these five questions:

Email Dani Vanderboegh