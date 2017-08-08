Which CRM is right for you and your business?

SAN FRANCISCO — Imagine having the freedom to spend your time any way you want — that’s what a CRM (customer relationship management) can do for your business. It brings people, processes and technology together.

“It’s the pacemaker for the heart of your business,” said Christine Lee, CEO of Seize the Market at an Inman Connect session this morning.

A CRM can help you gain control of your business, serve your clients better and achieve freedom in your life.

As the saying goes: “The best CRM is the one that you’ll use.” Below is Lee’s breakdown of CRMs based on the agent’s needs:

Relationships

If your business is relationship-based:

Contacutally

Referral Maker by Buffini & Co.

Prospecting

If you love to hammer and hit the phones (these are all for FSBOs and expireds):

Vulcan 7

Espresso Agent

my +plus leads

RedX

Landvoice

Leads, leads, leads

If you want tons of incoming web leads:

Transaction management

If your current need is to keep clients happy from contract to close

Top Producer

Wise Agent

LionDesk

Realvolve

All-in-one

If you want everything in one place:

Brivity

Firepoint

Seize the Market

When looking for a CRM, Lee says you should ask yourself these five questions:

