SAN FRANCISCO -- What does it mean to provide service so exemplary that the word "service" itself becomes synonymous with your brand? Scott Stratten of UnMarketing shared a story on stage at Inman Connect San Francisco about the Ritz-Carlton hotel chain and how real estate agents can use the same philosophy to become the "un-Realtor" in town -- the authentic one who turns skeptics into friends. "When I see the Ritz-Carlton logo," Stratten said, "I think of two things. I think of the last time I stayed at the Ritz-Carlton, and I think of Joshie." Joshie's vacation Joshie is a stuffed giraffe who was left behind at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island resort by his child. "What happens when your kid loses his favorite thing?" Stratten asked. "Your day is done. It's like if you lost your phone -- which isn't funny, is it?" So to placate the little one, "the father did what any good father would do and lied to his son, and said that Joshie was on an extended vacation and would be ...