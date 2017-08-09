Vivienne Ming SAN FRANCISCO -- Theoretical neuroscientist, entrepreneur and technologist Vivienne Ming didn't graduate from college on her first try. "After years of struggling through school, I finally flunked out," she shared on the main stage at Inman Connect San Francisco. In 1995, she was homeless, living in her car, the owner of a gun who was contemplating ending it all. Today, she's collaborated on artificial intelligence (AI) projects that helped reunite refugee children with their families and that can help people with diabetes manage their conditions more efficiently. How did she make it from Point A to Point B? She discovered a secret that gave her back her purpose in life and propelled her to become incredibly successful: Finding a way to stop focusing on herself and instead give back to the world. Are you actively engaged with your work? "Gallup estimates there are about 130 million people who are actively engaged with their work," Ming noted. "They're passiona...