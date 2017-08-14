You might have next week’s eclipse already penciled into your planner — but do you have your protective glasses yet that will allow you to actually, you know, see it?

If you’re in Vancouver, British Columbia, or Lyons, Colorado, and you happen to be connected to a savvy real estate agent, then they’ve got you covered.

Vancouver’s Candace Rohrick just got a job as a real estate agent at a new firm, and the eclipse happens to be on her birthday, so she ordered up 1,200 pairs of eclipse-safe glasses to give away.

And Laura Levy in Colorado noticed that her neighbors on the community Facebook page were asking where they could find some, and because she’s “always looking to make marketing items that people actually want instead of things that just have my name on them,” she saw an opportunity.

She ordered a set of 500 a couple of weeks ago and got to make the “they’re here!” announcement late last week. (She’s got an order in for an additional 250, but as you can imagine, demand is pretty high, so she’s not sure if the supplier will be able to deliver).

“I put up a notice on the same Facebook page that said I’d be dropping them off at businesses around town, and business owners requested them,” she explained. “They were gone within hours. I kept notifying people through Facebook where they could get them, and they were showing up before my assistant even had a chance to drop them off.”

She was careful to go with a company that had NASA-approved, ISO-certified glasses — you don’t want to be looking directly at the sun without them!

“I branded them with my logo and put the website and my little ‘elevated approach’ tagline and also put ‘Eclipse 2017, Lyons, Colorado,’ so it could be a little memento,” she said.

“In real estate if you can create solutions for people, even something little like this, then they’ll think of you as a valuable resource instead of somebody pestering them with junk,” Levy added.

Email Amber Taufen

Like me on Facebook! | Follow me on Twitter!