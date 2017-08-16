How to brand using your no. 1 resource — you

Reposted with permission from Matt Bonnelli.

If you are looking to build your brand as a real estate agent, look no further than the Law of Authenticity from The Go-Giver Leader: A Little Story About What Matters Most in Business: “The most valuable gift you have to offer is yourself.”

You are the brand, and you need to communicate that message by building strong relationships.

A powerful way to do this is through the concept that Gary Vaynerchuk talked about during his keynote at Inman Connect — having a media company mentality.

He also wrote an article on this, which yours truly was humbled to have the opportunity to read for his podcast.

How does this concept apply specifically to real estate agents?

With social media, you must treat it like social networking. Stop pushing content exclusively about your listings, open houses, etc., and start pulling information and having conversations.

Engage directly with people through comments and private messaging. No selling! Just build relationships and add value.

We all know that video is huge, yet few agents are using it to put their face out there. A video of your new listing is not how you share your brand (although it is good marketing for the specific listing).

Get started easily with BombBomb video email and its Prompt service. I’ve been using it for several months now, and I’m very happy with it. Leverage video email to personally connect instead of hiding behind text.

Here’s the bottom line: If you want to share the authentic you, start documenting and sharing your journey.

Showcase your listing process, your buyer process, video testimonials from your clients, etc.

Add value, and engage.

Remember, no selling! This doesn’t have to be perfect, it just needs to be you.

Matt Bonelli is a manager and broker associate for Turpin Realtors’ Chatham office in Chatham, New Jersey. You can follow him on Twitter or learn more about him on LinkedIn.