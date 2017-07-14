Business checkup: Are you on track for your 2017 goals?

Reposted with permission from Matt Bonnelli.

Wow, 2017 is just flying by!

Now that we are halfway through the year, it’s time to take a quick moment to check in on the business.

Remember that success plan you put together at the end of 2016?

Take it out, and see if you are on track. If you are, great! If you’re not, let’s get that fixed.

Whether you are closing 10 deals a week or only one in the past six months, make sure the second half of this year is extremely productive.

If you’re struggling on where to start, try out these simple things:

Engage in 50 live conversations each week

Conduct two real estate reviews each week

During your live conversations, listen for change. Is anyone going to be an empty nester because of a recent graduation? Or is someone’s home getting a little bit tight with a new addition to the family?

Paying a bit more attention to people who are experiencing change will be a key driver for your business the second half of this year.

You’re probably going to attend a few parties this summer, too. I’m sure people will ask you, “How’s the market?”

How will you respond?

Have some talking points ready, but don’t drag out an hour-long real estate conversation. Instead, follow up within the next few days and offer up a real estate review. (For an example conversation, watch the video above.)

Remember the Law of Compensation from The Go-Giver: A Little Story About a Powerful Business Idea: Your income is determined by how many people you serve and how well you serve them.

So get out there, and serve more people this summer! By the end of the year, your transaction sheet will get filled up, and you’ll have a smile on your face.

Matt Bonelli is a manager and broker associate for Turpin Realtors’ Chatham office in Chatham, New Jersey. You can follow him on Twitter or learn more about him on LinkedIn.