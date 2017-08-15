In every real estate agent, New Jersey broker Luis Leiva sees a history. A family. A person. “We all have one thing in common as human beings,” said Leiva, who seeks to humanize his agents over promoting his brokerage brand. “We all carry baggage.” The entrepreneurial Leiva cut his real estate teeth at a few franchise brands and became a broker in his mid-20s. Launched in October 2016, his company, Culture Estate, is his third independent brokerage. The previous two were set up with business partners, but this time, he’s flying solo, and doing things his way. The growth has been "explosive," said Leiva, who estimates the company is on track to close $50 million in 200 transactions since its start. His business has grown from three to 25 agents mainly through word of mouth. He would like to have 100 agents under his brokerage umbrella by next year. His approach to creating a transparent, inspiring and agent-focused brokerage is both intensely personal and video...