You know the look you have when your hairdresser subtly updates your ‘do? Still like yourself — only a little bit fresher?

Today, some people might be looking at Re/Max and wondering what’s different about the behemoth real estate brand. It’s this: Co-CEOs Dave Liniger and Adam Contos revealed a “refreshed” branding family at the annual Re/Max Broker Owner Conference in San Francisco.

“The iconic red, white and blue hot air balloon has been updated to be brighter, more modern and more appealing to the home buyers and sellers of today — while being instantly recognizable as Re/Max,” the company said in a release. This is the first time the brand has been updated in 44 years.

“Great brands evolve and Re/Max is no different,” said Christopher Alexander, Regional Director, Re/Max Integra, Ontario-Atlantic, in the release. “We believe the updated balloon, wordmark and family of brands will help our agents grow their business and give them an even bigger competitive advantage in digital, social media and mobile marketing. It’s a fresh, forward-looking design for a fresh, forward-looking organization.”

The release also quoted Elaine Langhout, Regional Advertising Director at Re/Max of Western Canada, as stating that “the responses of more than 20,000 consumers factored into the decision to embark on a brand refresh.”

“It’s a brand evolution, not a brand revolution,” said Langhout in the release. “The subtle adjustments to the most powerful image in real estate was a natural next step across our residential, luxury and commercial brands.”

A “global day of celebration” on September 20 will celebrate the refresh, and you can expect to see the logos out in the wild “in the coming months,” the release said.

