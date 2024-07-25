At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Name: Peggy Olin

Title: President and CEO

Experience: Opened OneWorld Properties 16 years ago, but has spent nearly 30 years in the industry.

Location: Miami, Florida

Brokerage name: OneWorld Properties

Team size: 61

Sales volume (lifetime): $5 billion

Awards:

South Florida Business Journal’s Power Leaders 2024

Commercial Observer’s 2024 Power List South Florida

Bisnow’s Women Leading Real Estate 2023

South Florida Business & Wealth Prestigious Women’s Award 2023

How did you get your start in real estate?

My first job was in private wealth banking. While working there, I saw an opportunity to enter the real estate industry and recognized the potential for growth in this field.

I quickly learned about pre-development sales and focused my career in selling projects throughout South Florida. In 2008, I established OneWorld Properties during the housing market crash. Since then, I have facilitated over $5 billion worth of luxury real estate transactions, attracting clients from across the U.S. and 60+ other countries.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

We have been fortunate to develop strong relationships with renowned developers from around the world through networking and building our portfolio. These developers are shaping the future of urban living in Downtown Miami including Naftali Group, Related Group, The John Buck Company, Aria Development Group, Merrimac Ventures, Royal Palm Companies and more. Each of their projects offers unique features, innovative designs, top-notch amenities, and prime locations.

Due to these partnerships and our deep understanding of the market, we have established a significant presence in downtown Miami. We have sold over 2,500 units and played a key role in the vision for Miami Worldcenter. We have witnessed the neighborhood’s transformation from a place with few attractions and retail options to a thriving global hub at the heart of an emerging city.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Network, network, network! It is essential to build relationships with experienced agents in your office and within your community to offer your clients the best experience.

What makes a good leader?

To me, a good leader is someone who possesses a combination of skills, qualities and knowledge that empower them to effectively manage their team and navigate the complexities of the market.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Everyone is approachable if you have valuable and helpful information to share. They will appreciate it. There is no need to be afraid to reach out and add value to their organization.

