Mirror, mirror on the wall, where’s the cutest cottage of all? Olalla, Washington. And some lucky homebuyer can snatch up Snow White’s home and the 7.5 acres surrounding it for less than a million dollars (it’s listed for $895,000).

You won’t find the seven dwarfs in this delightful asymmetrical cottage, but you will encounter 2,800 square feet of princess charm including extensive hand-built iron doors, hand-carved wood beams, stained glass windows, a tree trunk archway in the kitchen, a large chandelier in the dining area and beautiful stonework throughout.

Climb the twisting wooden staircase to the bedrooms reminiscent of cave living, complete with stalactites and a cubby for the bed. There are four bedrooms total and four-and-a-half baths.

But that’s just the inside.

Outside, you’ll find a beautiful stone courtyard nestled among the secluded trees. The walkway up to the door is stone laid with a hand railing composed of what looks like branches provided by the forest.

And on days when it’s not “Heigh-Ho! Heigh-Ho! It’s off to work we go,” owners can enjoy the hot tub, fruit trees, garden space, treehouse and creek.

The home was built in the 1970s to resemble Snow White and the seven dwarfs’ getaway, but it would make an endearing escape for all as a bed and breakfast, VRBO or Airbnb.

The allure is in the details, so check out the slideshow below to see the home in its entirety.

