Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Nick French shares how making connections in real estate can not only find you your future daughter-in-law, but these connections can also save your life. This story takes listeners into the world of real estate and all that it has to offer.

French said, you will always earn wages in real estate, whether it be in dollars, love or family — and they are all good.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown