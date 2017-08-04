Agent

Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate: Mama said knock you out

Even when you’re stuck between two highly hostile clients, it’s your obligation as a professional to keep the peace and remain dignified
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

The last thing you want to see during a closing is two people fighting. But the very last thing you want to see is two mothers fighting. But that’s what real estate agents Andrea Murphy and Morgan Bowling were facing when they had to close on a home in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Want to learn how they averted disaster? Tune in to this week’s episode to find out!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

