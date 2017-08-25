Amitree, maker of Folio Gmail extension, raises $7M

Amitree, the maker of an artificially intelligent assistant for real estate transactions, has closed a $7.1 million Series A funding round. Jonathan Aizen More than 30,000 agents use Amitree's AI-powered email assistant, Folio, to manage about 5 percent of total real estate transaction volume, with more than 200,000 transactions managed to date, according to Amitree. Folio is a Chrome extension for Gmail that assembles and organizes messages according to common dates, terms and people. "Real estate is going through a shift toward more intelligent tools that help streamline the experience," said Tom Gonser, founder of DocuSign and partner at Seven Peaks Ventures, which participated in the funding round. "Electronic signatures were the beginning of this wave, and tools like Folio are the next step in enabling the real estate agent to bring more efficiency to their business through machine learning and vertical-specific AI that's built for them," he added. Sorting thr...
