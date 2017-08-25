Most real estate agents are looking for the magic pill — the secret, the key, that one thing successful agents know — that could triple their business.

Secrets of Top Selling Agents: The Keys to Real Estate Success Revealed, by Joe Sesso is a summary of all the magic pills agents have been looking for in an easy-to-read format.

Sesso spent the past three years writing, editing and preparing the book. It breaks down an insane amount of information collected from real estate titans around the country on the keys to their success and what has kept them going throughout all markets.

Master Twitter with Katie Lance, conquer videos with Raj Qsar, figure out your choices and breakdown the lies you tell yourself with Gary Keller, survive a crisis in your life with Dave Liniger, learn how to be innovative with Barbara Corcoran, get serious about social media the smart way with Jay Baer and glean the true characteristics of the rich with Tom Ferry.

So many more innovators and leaders share their secrets in this book. My all-time favorite is finding and creating your niche with Kelly Mitchell; without this, you will always just be another average agent.

Sesso has been in the real estate industry for 17 years as a Realtor, investor and entrepreneur.

I had the privilege to sit down and talk with Sesso about his upcoming book. Below are highlights from our conversation.

What’s the most shocking piece of information in the book?

The most shocking story would have to be the Barbara Corcoran versus Donald Trump lawsuit over real estate commissions.

I wrote the book a year before the 2016 election, so I had no idea who would be in the White House, but this story (from Corcoran’s book Shark Tales) is so entertaining that it could be turned into a movie.

Let’s just say it involves Corcoran, The Donald, hundreds of millions in real estate, tabloids and a cocktail napkin. You have to read it to believe it!

Which chapter do you think could turn around someone’s business tomorrow?

There are three chapters actually that can do this for struggling agents.

Tom Ferry’s chapter on “The Rich and the Rest,” discusses the major differences between the top 1 percent of agents in the country and everyone else. He discusses what these agents are doing to make millions in real estate as well as where many agents get tripped up.

Chris Smith’s chapter on “Increasing your GCI by 50% in one year” shows agents 10 things they can do to fix their business immediately and how they can benefit from making these changes. He uses real-life examples of actual agents, which is great.

Finally, Bob Corcoran’s chapter on “Converting Internet Leads” is also amazing because not only does he show the reader how to convert online leads, he also shows off a bunch of his coaching tools and how agents can set and achieve goals to break through in the real estate business.

These three chapters give the most insight on how agents can elevate their overall real estate business.

Are there any trends or themes that you noticed transcend from person to person?

Yes, many of the subjects referred to other subjects in the book as mentors or role models and praised them on their episode of Secrets. I didn’t see the trend until I was completing my research.

