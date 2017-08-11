Emotional quotient, or EQ, is a measure of a person’s adequacy in areas such as self-awareness, empathy and being sensitive with other people. Have you ever wondered if your EQ is high enough? Here are seven ways to improve your emotional intelligence as a real estate agent: 1. Listen more I don't mean listening for 15 seconds while thinking about what you're going to say next. I mean listen, ask, listen, ask, listen -- until there is silence, and then ask again “Is there anything else you want to share with me?” Example When you first speak to a client on the phone, how many seconds or minutes would you say you are on the phone before you quickly hang up and rush to send them listings? Stop, ask, listen -- and listen more. They will tell you everything you need to know so finding a home the first time out will be effortless. 2. Be genuine You might think you're being genuine, but the client knows. They feel and interpret everything you say, your body language an...