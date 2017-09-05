How can real estate professionals use data to see into the future and figure out who's going to sell their house soon, or which person in their database is most likely to transact? Watch Rich Swier of Offrs, Jonathan Spinetto of Remine and Mike Schneider of First discuss how their companies are using predictive analytics to focus on lead generation, farming, marketing and determining which leads to invest the most time in....
Beyond predictive analytics: Data-powered farming and sphere marketing
Technology keeps changing for the better, and agents stand to reap the benefits
