Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate: Adventures in babysitting

Sometimes the roles and responsibilities of real estate agents can be a bit fuzzy. They liaise on their clients’ behalf when it comes to selling or buying a home, and in Sarah Vander Vloet’s case, they babysit.

It’s not every day a potential buyer pulls up to a listing and drops of the kids with the listing agent until their dad can get there. Thankfully, the family bought the house.

Listen as Vloet shares her hilarious experience, which goes to show just how much trust some people put in their Realtor.

