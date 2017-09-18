Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

Listeners will instantly establish a connection with Stanley Babinski, who lost his only son to cancer. In this extremely emotional episode, Babinski talks about how he carries on the legacy of his son.

Losing his son made him realize the futility of chasing materialistic pleasures. He urges everyone to treasure every moment with your near-and-dear ones. Tune in to learn more about how Babinski is fighting hard to cope the best way he can with his tragic loss.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown