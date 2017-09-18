Realtor.com owner tests the ‘holy grail’ of agent software

Take FiveStreet's lead-follow up, mix it with Top Producer's CRM and add Reesio's transaction management. What do you get? One system to rule them all, and a big real estate tech experiment from realtor.com parent company Move Inc. Under Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation umbrella, Move already owns these tech tools that power thousands of Realtors' businesses every day. Now the company is packaging their most popular features into a single system and brand-new offering called "Realsuite" that agents can use to shepherd clients to closing. Luke Glass The test product brings to life a concept that one agent described as the "holy grail that doesn't exist" during Move's field research, said Luke Glass, Move's executive vice president of industry platforms. Agents can access the platform through a single password to manage all aspects of their business in one interface, he said. "We took all of the most used most loved features from our existing product lines and put them into...