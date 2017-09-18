Agents and brokers, this is your chance to ask Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman all of your burning questions.

On the heels of Redfin’s IPO and $2 billion valuation, on Wednesday, September 20 at 4 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Pacific), Kelman will answer inquiries sourced from the real estate industry from his Seattle headquarters. Don’t miss this exclusive Facebook Live event moderated by Andrew Flachner, co-founder and CEO of RealScout and broadcast only on the Inman News Facebook page.

Submit questions prior to the event on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn with the hashtag #AskRedfinCEO.

A number of high-profile execs have already submitted theirs:

Over the years, it seems that Redfin has become less disruptive and more traditional. Is this a trend that will continue, or will post-IPO Redfin differ? – Melissa Kwan, Co-founder and CEO at Spacio

Are they a real estate company that does really good tech? Or are they a tech company that can assist in real estate sales? – Al Becker, COO and Executive VP at Jack Conway Real Estate

Glenn has a thesis for requiring that IDX websites link back to the listing broker. Tell me more. – Victor Lund, founding partner of WAV Group, Inc and President and CEO of RE Technology

In Redfin’s early days, the consumer wasn’t expected to have a relationship with any single agent at Redfin. That obviously changed, and Redfin now champions the tried-and-true model of a consumer being assigned a specific agent — even agents now listed on signs. How are you betting on this changing, in the face of increased technology and new disruptors? – Zvi Band, CEO at Contactually

I’m a fan of Redfin. I’m interested to learn how they’ve isolated activities and tasks that can be automated and don’t need to be performed by a highly compensated person. – Leslie Ebersole Broker at BRIX Group, Baird&Warner Real Estate

Studies show that the most painful part of a real estate transaction for consumers is finding the right home. Do you see a big push in using AI & machine learning to proactively help consumers find homes based on the previous search history (based on home characteristics like the style, size, location, etc) of homes they looked at on Redfin? – Jessie Beaudoin, Founder and CEO of CallAction.co

How do you see an agent’s role in a sales transaction changing in the next 3-5 years? – Paula Ansara-Wilhelm, Co-Founder and CMO at Surterre Properties

Redfin posted a net loss for the first three months of 2017 of $28.1 million. Overall, the company has an accumulated deficit of $613.3 million. How do you see the company become profitable in the future? – Laurie Weston Davis, CEO/Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Their website is one the best and currently gives them an advantage. What does it cost to maintain that national position vs. profitability. Will they be able to continue to have an advantage on lead and conversions vs the competition? – Mike Pappas, President and CEO of The Keyes Company

For reminders as the event approaches, simply “like” the Inman News Facebook page.