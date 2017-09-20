How to create a lifetime client funnel

In this video, Chris Haddon and Jason Balin discuss how a client funnel works and how real estate agents can use it to create lifetime clients.

Just because most clients don’t need more than one home doesn’t mean that you can’t use your relationships with former clients to build your client base through referrals.

By generating traffic through social media, open houses, events, etc., you can get people in the front door. Once they are familiar with you, you can offer them free reports and CMAs and continue to follow up with them.